Hyundai Motor India conserves over 650 million litres of water in 5 years, leading the way with Dry Wash initiative

Gurugram : Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), reaffirms its enduring dedication to water conservation and sustainability, championing Dry Wash service for its customers across its pan-India service network and workshops. Advocating Dry Wash service to its large customer base across India as an alternative for the traditionally water intensive car washing method which consumes about 120 litres of water per car for a single wash, Hyundai walks the talk with its unwavering commitment to sustainability and its pursuit of building a water-secure future. Introduced in 2017 as a water conservation initiative, Dry Wash is an environmentally responsible, waterless car cleaning solution that can be conveniently performed anywhere.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Hyundai Motor India remains committed to HMC’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ by actively fostering a greener and more sustainable future. Through our Dry Wash service initiative, we have conserved over 650 million litres of water, servicing 5.5+ million cars across Hyundai’s service network in India over the past 5 years. This much water can suffice the day-long requirement of water for over 4.8 million people*. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers for their progressive thinking and enthusiastic adoption of waterless washing, which significantly contributes to shaping a sustainable tomorrow.”

Hyundai Motor India’s commitment to environmental responsibility extends beyond Dry Wash services with various eco-friendly initiatives implemented across its dealer and service network. These include waterborne paint systems, paperless processes, LED lighting, solarization, and rainwater harvesting, to name a few.

Hyundai Motor India ensures a seamless service experience through its 360° digital and contactless service facilities, offering online booking, vehicle status updates, and home / office pick and drop services. The Hyundai Chatbot on its website provides convenient access to new vehicles, test drives, and service scheduling. With over 1 500 workshops nationwide, Hyundai prioritizes customer satisfaction with extended warranty, Hyundai Shield of Trust, and roadside assistance offerings, ensuring a premium ownership experience at an affordable cost.