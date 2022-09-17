Hrithik Roshan launches his dance song #Alcoholia with fans

Mumbai : Superstar Hrithik Roshan launched the first song from his upcoming film Vikram Vedha titled Alcoholia amidst much fanfare at Gaiety-Galaxy single screen theatre.

The event witnessed a housefull of fans, who cheered, hooted & organised a special dance flash mob for their idol Hrithik Roshan.

Witnessing the love & cheer from his audience Hrithik Roshan reminisced about his first ever fan encounter which took place right after the release of Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai at Gaiety-Galaxy.

Sharing his emotional connection with the cinema hall, Hrithik shared, “Gaiety-Galaxy is very special. I think around 22 years ago, when ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ was released, so first-day first show I came to Gaiety and I saw my first film with the audience and when the film got finished and the light was switched on, the people recognised me and that was the first time I experience what the audience’ love and excitement is all about and how important that was to me at that time.”

When pointed out that Vikram Vedha marks the career milestone of being Hrithik Roshan’s 25th Film, the actor turned nostalgic remembering his early health diagnosis of spinal stenosis and stammering speech. Hrithik Roshan shared, “Before the release of Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai my doctors had told me that my health condition is not so good that I can do action films and dance films. I took this diagnosis as a challenge and focused on my health and fitness. I learnt how to do my work to the best of my abilities and I’m just happy to be here standing in front of you’ll today. It is nothing short of a miracle for me that in my 25th film, I’m still doing action and I’m still dancing and I’m still being able to say my dialogues. I think the 21 year old – me, would be very proud of this me, today.”

Further adding, “Thank you to my audience, it wouldn’t have been possible without your love & support. And nothing would be possible without the (Vikram Vedha) team, I’m blessed to be working with directors that I trust, Ganesh Hegde, Vishal-Sheikh.. This song would not be what it is, if it wasn’t for this team. And I’ve had this opportunity to work with some of the best actors, I just consider myself very fortunate.”

Alcoholia is a fun dance song from Vikram Vedha that is pivotal to the story of Hrithik’s onscreen character Vedha in the film. Alcoholia showcases Vedha and his brother (played by Rohit Saraf) celebrating together.

Hrithik Roshan is seen getting into the skin of Vedha’s character & perform like never-seen-before by taking centre stage as an item boy!

Alcoholia gives a glimpse of Vedha’s ‘Mad’ dance, as he is seen letting loose and dancing to the song that has a desi vibe.

‘Alcoholia’ is sung by Vishal–Shekhar, Snigdhajit Bhowmik, Ananya Chakraborty. The music is given by the hit duo Vishal–Sheykhar while the lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir.

Earlier this month the trailer of Vikram Vedha was launched amidst much fanfare and it created a frenzy with its content, action packed visuals, whistle worthy dialogues and high on recall background music.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

While on the other hand, Ganesh Hegde spoke about how he managed to create magic in the song with his choreography, he said “One thing is very clear, you work with any actor but when you work with Hrithik Roshan, you will definitely get an award. There is always a big reason behind any song like when Hrihitk called me and said ‘There is a song’ and we met the director, I realized that they are hell meant on creating a magical song. They were like really kicked. I have been working with Hrithik for a long time on stage, I have done one song ‘It’s magic’ and I had to create magic again thank you to the director Gayatri Ji and Pushkar Ji they gave me a free hand.”

Moreover, Pushkar and Gayatri, the directors also shared their views about the song, saying, “First I wanna thank Vishal Shekar. When we spoke to them for the first time, they immediately got it,’ We know it exactly what you want, you will get it’ that was their response and Manoj Muntashir wrote the lyrics for it and we love a good drinking song in everyone one of our films and I think this one has shaped out really well and especially because of Ganesh, the amount of effort he put into. It was around 2 or 3 months of rehearsals and getting the team together then practicing with Hrithik and a lot of effort has been put by the team into getting this song. It might seem easy but it’s not.” said Pushkar.

Gayatri added, “This is our first song in Hindi and it’s a dream. We have the best dancer in the whole country dancing in our song so what more can one want. Hrithik Roshan dancing in our song, what can we ask for.”

The song also features millennial heartthrob actor Rohit Saraf, who plays Vedha Hrithik Roshan’s brother in Vikram Vedha. Speaking about his experience of sharing the dance floor with Hrithik, Rohit said, “This was a dream come true for every actor. I remember in Abu Dhabi I found out that I’m going to do a dance with The Hrithik Roshan and then to top that it was being choreographed by Mr Ganesh Hegde. That was insane so I remember on Day 1 of the song shoot, and I got ready and I thought I’m gonna go to the sets and see The Hrithik Roshan dancing in front of me and I’m just gonna sit back and enjoy. Super excited I’m walking on set and when I reach I see take no. 1 and then the excitement has gone down a little bit. And then I see take no. 2 and it goes down a little bit more. When I went I thought I’m gonna get to dance with him and then after watching him dance I thought there’s no way I can do this. I’m so excited that I got this opportunity. Thank you Sir (Pushkar), Ma’am (Gayatri), Ganesh Sir and the entire team.”

Actress Radhika Apte was left floored watching the catchy song and said, “I just told him why am I not on this side? I was so jealous sitting there. But seriously, what a song.”