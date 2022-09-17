Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approves Rs 2000 crore master plan for transformation of Veer Surendra Sai University in Sambalpur

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved a master plan for development of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT). VSSUT one of the oldest engineering colleges in Odisha, will be developed into a Centre of Excellence.

Patnaik today approved the Rs 2000 crore master plan for transformation of the institute. According to the master plan, arrangements will be made for 10,864 students to study in the institution. Currently 2849 students are studying in various courses.

As per the plan, as many as 24 engineering programs, more than 14 departments and more than 27 centers of excellence will be established in seven schools. Each school will have classrooms, laboratories, professors’ chambers and galleries. State-of-the-art research centres and laboratory facilities will be available in all schools.