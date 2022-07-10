HP Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar inaugurates Sub-Junior National Wushu Championship

New Delhi : While inaugurating 22nd Sub-Junior National Wushu Championship 2022 at Paddal Sports Stadium in Mandi organized jointly by Wushu Association of India and Himachal Pradesh Wushu Association, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar stressed the need to promote Wushu sport in a big way. Besides improving physical ability, this game was also helpful in developing a sense of discipline, he added.

Shri Arlekar said that the talents of juniors were really inspiring. He said that there were many problems in the society due to lack of discipline but the discipline shown by these players were inspiring.

“There are many problems in society and I have seen the solution in the Wushu game. We need to learn this art and sport for the sake of society and self discipline. The game should not be considered as a game but a necessity”, said the Governor.

He appreciated the efforts of the Wushu Association of India and the State Wushu Association and expressed satisfaction that the young generation of the State was adopting this game and participating in the championship in a big number. Together it needs to be promoted further, he added and said that the Union Government was trying to include Wushu sport in the Olympic Games also.

He formally announced the opening of this Championship wherein 1300 players from 33 states and union territories are participating in the five day championship.