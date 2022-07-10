SEC Basant Pratap Singh expresses grief over death of two presiding officers in road accident

New Delhi : State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh has expressed grief over the death of two presiding officers in Shahdol district in the third phase of the three-tier Panchayat General Election 2022. Shri Singh has prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

In Shahdol district’s Janpad Panchayat Gohparu and Budhar, two presiding officers died on the spot after their vehicle collided with a tree near Jaisinghnagar while going home on their own vehicle after conducting panchayat elections and depositing election materials. Also, two polling officers were seriously injured. The injured were immediately rushed to the district hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Shrikant Bahelia of polling centre 108 Keshwahi Janpad Budhar and Shri Laxmikant Patel presiding officer of polling centre 102 Dhanaura Janpad Budhar died in the accident.

The State Election Commissioner has directed to sanction an ex-gratia amount of Rs. 8 lakh each to the kin of both the deceased.