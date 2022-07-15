How Yimenu’s Passion for Technology Led Him to LG

New Delhi : As a young boy growing up in Ethiopia, Yimenu Weldeyes Adefris always knew he wanted a career in technology. But with fierce competition and limited local opportunities to gain the required skills and knowledge, it seemed highly likely that he may never get the chance.

LG-KOICA Hope TVET College, located in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, was co-founded by LG Electronics and the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) to help give passionate and capable young Ethiopians, like Yimenu, the tools needed to succeed in the tech industry. A graduate of the school, Yimenu now works as a full-time technical support assistant with LG Electronics Middle East (LGEME).

Not only was he top of his class at LG-KOICA Hope TVET College for three consecutive years, Yimenu was also recognized by the school’s faculty as an “excellent student.” After completing his studies in 2018, he worked for two years as an intern at LGEME, earning selection to his current role of technical support assistant in 2020.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to attend LG-KOICA Hope TVET College and for the ongoing career opportunities and professional growth I’ve enjoyed since joining LG,” he remarked. “I thank the college and the company for helping to make my childhood dream a reality.”

“I applied to LG-KOICA Hope TVET College at my mother’s recommendation,” he continued. “At first, studying was very difficult because there was so much to take in and I was also working part-time,” he added. “But, the guidance I received from the instructors and advisors there really helped me to push through, giving me the confidence and the foundation of knowledge I needed to succeed professionally.”

In addition to offering vocational training covering the repair and servicing of various electronics products, including home appliances, the college also offers comprehensive courses in information and communication technologies. Graduates of LG-KOICA have earned a reputation for being workforce-ready and for being innovative thinkers: a sought-after trait that LG actively fosters in all of its employees – and students – worldwide.

Although he learned much from and admired all of his instructors at the school, Yimenu formed a special bond with LG master technician, Ryu Kwang-jin. “Mr. Ryu definitely increased my passion for and understanding of technology and continues to be a role model and mentor for me,” Yimenu noted. “It’s because of him that I strive every day to become a better technician. One day, I hope to become a master technician, just like Mr. Ryu.”

Yimenu gives much of the credit for being the top performer in his class to Ryu. Inspired by his mentor, he spent much of his time outside the classroom applying his growing skill-base at home. The budding technician dismantled (and put back together) the family TV, doing the same with his mother’s mobile phone and various other devices around the house. Seeing the young man’s enthusiasm and aptitude for technology, Ryu recommended Yimenu take advanced courses to help him accelerate and expand his competencies. Today, having learned how to repair practically every LG home appliance and B2B product, he is currently in charge of technical support for 12 countries, including the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar.

To further his understanding of LG’s latest technical services and support processes, Yimenu recently traveled to South Korea to visit the company’s home base. There, he was reunited with his teacher and mentor.

“He is full of passion for technology,” said Ryu, recalling Yimenu as a shy but spirited student. “I wanted to help him fulfill his enormous potential and make his dreams come true. I believe he can become a great LG master technician. I am very proud to have taught him, but even more so to see his continued growth, both professionally and personally.”

For Ethiopian youngsters who dream of following in his footsteps and carving out a successful career in their chosen field, Yimenu has some advice of his own to impart: “Keep challenging yourselves to become better people, pursue your dreams and listen to those with the experience and wisdom to help guide you. When you work hard and believe, anything is possible.”