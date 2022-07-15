Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation holds Covid review meeting, to ramp up Vaccination and  Testing nos

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, a #COVID19 review meeting was held today under the chairmanship of BMC Commissioner and was attended by the BMC team, Medical Officers, Health and Family Welfare Department officials .

Besides, BMC Commissioner said, Vaccination Centres will be increased to ramp up Vaccination and Testing nos. will be increased, more RRTs will be done.

Further, the Helpline No. 1929 will have Doctors to talk with patients, Ambulances are all ready for any emergency and Senior officials of Team BMC will visit & monitor the situations in various wards, he added.