Honda’s Road Safety E-Gurukul educates over 1500 Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) students of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As a new milestone to promote road safety awareness, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. in association with multiple Industrial Training Institutes (ITI’s) in Odisha has now spread road awareness among the youth with a twist.

In the 3 months beginning July, ‘Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul’ – Honda’s unique digital road safety awareness drive has now covered students of 15 ITIs across 14 cities of Odisha (Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Barbil, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Baripada, Jajpur, Cuttack, Sheragarh, Phulbani, Hinjilicut, Nayagarh, Chatrapur & Rayagada).

Prioritizing social distancing and safety in the new normal of COVID-19, Honda’s road safety instructors successfully trained more than 1,500 ITI students through 24 specially developed online training sessions.

Speaking on Honda’s digital road safety awareness drive for the ITI students, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President – Brand & Communications, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “In the new normal of COVID-19, Honda is now spreading road safety awareness through digital trainings with the aim to build responsible riders and road users. Encouraged by the positive response of first ITI students digital training on road safety in July’20, Honda has expanded this digital drive to over 14 cities in Odisha. In future, we will continue to spread this awareness to more ITI students across the state.”

Keeping it informative yet engaging, Honda’s road safety instructors conducted a 1-hour long video session based on a mix of theory, videos & case studies. The training introduced students on important aspects of road safety to keep themselves, their loved ones and other road users safe on road.

Through the training module, students were given understanding on the meaning of traffic lights & signals (stop, move, left turn, right turn, go straight or slow down), Road safety rules, signs & markings (difference between mandatory, cautionary & informative signs; yellow, white or double lines).

Students were also briefed on how they can pro-actively avoid road accident injuries by scientific techniques like the correct driving/riding posture, importance of wearing a seatbelt or helmet and riding gears and steps to ensure while overtaking, turning or at intersections & round-about.

Further, Honda’s safety instructors also educated students on Road sharing manners (sticking to your lane, use of bicycle tracks & footpaths by bicycle riders & pedestrians).

Fully understanding that road safety begins before a rider begins his ride, Honda’s trainers also explained about the major checks before leaving off to ride/drive and vehicle maintenance tips.

Each session was then followed by a Question & Answer session to make learning more effective.

Honda’s Corporate Social Responsibility Efforts in Road Safety promotion:

For Honda, safety for all road users comes first. As a socially responsible corporate, Honda is actively inculcating road safety habits. Through its focused road safety awareness activities, Honda has educated over 3.35 lakh people in Odisha.

From the all-India perspective, Honda has made 36 lac Indians of all age groups aware on road safety through its 14 Traffic Training Parks, 5 Safety Driving Education Centers and regular activities for schools, colleges, corporate & societies.

Furthermore, Honda is also spreading road safety awareness digitally through its Road Safety E-Gurukul started in May’20 and has educated over 74,000 people across 83 cities and 19 States & U.Ts. Together with the support of civil society, Honda is making all efforts to ensure that Indians are safer on roads as India continues to unlock further in the times to come.

Related

comments