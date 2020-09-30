New MD of GRIDCO assume charge

Bhubaneswar: Mr. Trilochan Panda assumed the charge of MD, GRIDCO Limited on 17th August 2020. Mr. Panda is a chartered accountant with 34 years of industry

experience in various capacities. He has rich experience in Power Sector in 4 Indian States in the board level for last 15 years. In Odisha, Mr. Panda has

served as MD of NESCO from 2013-15. He delighted to come back and contribute to his home State, Odisha. Shri Panda called on the Minister of Energy to pay respect and brief him after assuming charge in GRIDCO.

