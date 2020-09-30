Utkal Alumina International Limited launches “UANAT” to double farmers’ income

Bhubaneswar : As part of its corporate social responsibility, the Aditya Birla Group company Utkal Alumina International Limited (UAIL) in association with Bharat Rural Livelihood Foundation (BRLF), has launched an initiative “UANAT” to strengthen the livelihoods and double the income of more than 15,000 rural households of Kashipur Block in Rayagada district and Thuamul Rampur Block of Kalahandi district in Odisha.

UAIL and BRLF signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on September 29, 2020 for the launch of the programme.

UANAT ( Utkal Action For Agricultural Transformation ) is a flagship initiative of the Community Relations and Sustainability wing of Hindalco, this four-year livelihoods programme aims to doubling the income of 15,000 small and marginal households, landless families and forest dwellers of Kashipur and Thuamul Rampur blocks through sustainable livelihood development initiatives. The programme would focus on five major components — Community institution building (formation and strengthening of farmer producer groups and farmer producer companies), Cluster development of agriculture and allied activities (farm based agriculture, livestock, Non Timber Forest Produce and Minor Forest Produce), Augmentation of irrigation infrastructures (through land and water management), Collective marketing (aggregation and selling of products though producer groups), and Creation & development of a cadre of agri-enterpreneurs.

UANAT programme would converge with potential Government schemes and programmes like MGNREGA, Odisha Livelihood Mission, ITDA, National Horticulture Mission, Watershed Development Programs, OLIC and OAIC etc. to contribute to achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs) of the United Nations Agenda 2030, particularly addressing Sustainable Development Goal (1), (2) & (17) i.e No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Partnership to achieve the Goal respectively

Expressing happiness over creation of a sustainable ecosystem around the periphery of UAIL through this flagship programme taken up by UAIL and BRLF, N Nagesh, Unit Head & President, UAIL who chaired the virtual signing in ceremony, urged both teams to ensure the goal of doubling the farmers’ income which would in turn bring prosperity to this area.

Acknowledging the effort of UAIL in initiating such a large scale livelihoods programme in the region, Mr. Pramathesh Ambasta, CEO, BRLF assured that with this PPP model the programme would be a model initiative for the State and the nation to be replicated while creating sustainable development models around this area.

Among others, Mr. Bipul Chatterjee, Head CSR Hindalco Group, Mr. Sudhakar Biswal, CFO, Dr. Lopamudra Priyadarshini, Head CR & Sustainability, Mr. Amit Panda, DH Procurement and Stores, Mr. Siba Mahapatra, Head CSR, R&R, Land and Liaison and Mr. T Suresh Kumar, Manager Commercial of UAIL; and Mr. Sharad Bhargava, COO Finance, Mr. Kuldeep Singh, COO Programmes, Mr. D S Rao, Head Strategic Partnership and Resource Mobilization of BRLF were present on the occasion.

Mr. Tanmaya Mohanty, Asst. Manager CR & Sustainability, UAIL coordinated the session while Ms. Mousumi Das extended vote of thanks.

