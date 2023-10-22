Honda Racing India Team shines in the final round of NSF250R Race 1 in Chennai

Chennai : Igniting the racetracks of Madras International Circuit in Chennai today, the Honda Racing India team showcased an exceptional talent and racing prowess in Round 5 of Race 1 of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R.

The racetrack witnessed an extraordinary display of confidence and poised riding by the talented group of 12 millennial riders competing in the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R.

Leading the race with an unwavering focus was Kavin Quintal, the 18-year-old from Chennai who started the race from grid 1 and clocked an impressive total time of 11:17:416 in six lap races. His unique riding technique and strategic manoeuvres enabled him to maintain the commanding lead throughout the race, ultimately crossing the chequered flag in the top position.

Following closely behind Kavin was Rakshith S Dave, who secured the second position at 11:23:929. The battle for third place was intense and Vivek Rohit Kapadia for the first time clinched the third spot with a total time of 11:26:456.

Quote from Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India:

“The performance we witnessed today was full of action and was exceptional. These young riders have once again showcased their incredible talent and determination. The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R serves as a testament to the potential of Indian motorsport, and we are proud to be a part of this journey which is also a great grooming ground for nurturing young talent. I am very proud of my riders. Kavin Quintal won the race very smoothly and Vivek Rohit securing the third podium for the first time is commendable.”

Quote from Kavin Samaar Quintal:

“This victory holds immense significance. The competition was intense, and I had a bad start yet I pushed myself to the limit to secure the top position. The strategic maneuvers and riding technique played a crucial role in today’s win. I’m grateful for the opportunity to compete in the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R, and I can’t wait for what the future holds.”

The qualifying round of the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF 250R witnessed an impressive showcase of talent and skill by the Honda Racing India team. Despite a challenging start Kavin Quintal, who has experience riding the Moto3 machine NSF250R on both national and international circuits exhibited his racing techniques as he proved his mettle in the fiercely competitive qualifying round.

Quintal solidified his position as a strong contender and recorded an astonishing fastest lap time of 1:51:123. Rakshith S Dave concluded the qualifying race with an admirable time of 1:52:677, closely followed by Vivek Rohit Kapadia, who secured the third spot with a lap time of 1:52.134.