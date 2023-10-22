Kathmandu: 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Kathmandu Valley. An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale on Sunday hit Kathmandu, the capital city of Nepal. According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake with epicentre in Dhading district was recorded at 7:39 am. There was no report of any death or damage resulting from the tremor. The earthquake, whose full extent is still being assessed, has left the locals and festival-goers in a state of shock. The details of the earthquake are yet to come.

The jolt was also felt in other districts of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces. Earthquakes are common in Nepal which is situated on the ridge where the Tibetan and Indian tectonic plates meet and advance two meters closer to one another every century which results in pressure which is released in the form of earthquakes.