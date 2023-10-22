Nepal: Phulpati Badhai was observed at Sainik Manch, Tundikhel on Oct 21

Kathmandu: Phulpati Badhai was observed at Sainik Manch, Tundikhel on Oct 21 (The seventh day of Dashain). _Feu de joie_together with musical performance was the major attraction of the ceremony. President Ramchandra Paudel, who holds the constitutional role of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Nepal Army, graced the event as the chief guest. On this occasion, the Nepal Army showcased a parade.

A military chopper that flew over the army pavilion displayed a banner that read ‘Phupati Badhai Ceremony 2080 BS’ and showered flowers. The army band played patriotic songs as well as various other tunes.

Furthermore, various army troops performed drills and marched past.

Vice-President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Chief Justice Bishwambhar Shrestha, Speaker Devraj Ghimire, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Purna Bahadur Khadka, among others, witnessed the parade.