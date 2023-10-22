ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup: South Africa trounce England by 229 runs; Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 5 wickets

In ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup two matches on Saturday (21 October 2023), South Africa trounced England by 229 runs in Mumbai, while Sri Lanka defeated Netherlands by five wickets in Lucknow.

Chasing a victory target of 400 runs set by South Africa, England could only make 170 runs in 22 overs. For South Africa, Gerald Coetzee took 3 wickets while Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen picked up two wickets each. Earlier, sent in to bat first, South Africa raised a massive total of 399 for 7 in their stipulated 50 overs. Heinrich Klaasen top scored with 109 runs while Reeza Hendricks made 85 runs. For England, Reece Topley took three wickets while Adil Rashid and Gus Atkinson took two wickets each.

In another match at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, Sri Lanka defeated Netherlands by five wickets. Sri Lanka overcame the target, scoring 263 for 5 in 48.2 overs. Sadeera Samarawickrama scored the highest 91 runs while Pathum Nissanka made 54. Winning the toss and deciding to bat first, Netherlands were all out for 262 runs in wickets in 49.4 overs.

On Sunday (22 October 2023), India will face New Zealand at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The match will start at 2 in afternoon. India and New Zealand are the only two teams in the ongoing ICC World Cup with unbeatable records. Both sides have won all their four matches. India will be coming into the match with three consecutive wins against Australia, Pakistan and Bangladesh, and Men in Blue will look forward to continue their winning streak. On the other hand, New Zealand also remains unbeaten in the tournament, with winning their last match against Afghanistan. Currently, New Zealand tops the points table following India on the second spot.