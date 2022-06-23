Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India celebrates International Day of Yoga at its Narsapura Plant in Karnataka

Bangalore: In continuation to the yearly agenda developed for the upliftment and motivation of the Drivers and all associated plant members, “Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India 3F- Logistics Team” organized and celebrated International Yoga Day.

The idea was to emphasise the basic values of yoga that is “mindfulness, moderation, discipline and perseverance” among the participants and to remind them, that these values when applied to communities and societies, offer a guided path for sustainable living.

A flagship programme was organised at Honda’s manufacturing plant at Narsapura, Karnataka for mass Yoga participation.

An expert Yoga trainer was appointed who conducted a yoga session and schooled the participants about the significance of Yoga to uplift their lifestyle, health and mindset. Senior dignitaries like “Mr Sunil Kumar Mittal (Plant-Head), Mr Kiminori Matsushita (EVP), along with other company’s dignitaries, executives and around 200 Truck drivers marked their presence throughout the session and graced the celebration with their participation.

In recent past times “The COVID-19 pandemic has been an unprecedented human tragedy and beyond its immediate impact on physical health, the pandemic has also exacerbated psychological suffering and mental health problems, including depression and anxiety. So, to recover from the said negatives, Yoga is the best sound therapy mankind has kept practising for ages to retrieve the balance between mind & soul.”

In all, the event was successful and memorable and most important for all target participants as “Yoga is India’s gift to humanity and it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing mind, body and soul.”