NALCO Organises Quiz Competition Amongst Central Psu Offices Operating In Bhubaneswar For Promotion Of Rajbhasha

Bhubaneswar : National Aluminum Company Limited (NALCO), a Public Sector ‘Navratna’ CPSE as the Chairman’s Office for Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC), constituted under the directions of the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI, organized a Quiz competition to promote the usage of Hindi language and as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

NALCO always take initiatives for the implementation of Official Language through inspiration and reassurance as the Chairman’s office of TOLIC(U), Bhubaneswar. NALCO, through various initiatives motivates the member offices of the CPSEs operating in Bhubaneswar to implement the usage of Hindi language in day to day use. In that direction, the open quiz competition was organized in which 15 organisations including IOCL, BPCL, FCI, AAI, NALCO, BSNL, ITDC etc. participated.

The Chief Guest of event Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO & Chairman TOLIC (U) addressed the august gathering and said, “Language is a symbol of our cultural heritage, taking out time from our daily schedule and participating in official language programs is the moral and constitutional onus of every Indian.” Shri Patra also gave away prizes to the winners. Amongst others, the programme was graced by Shri Radhashyam Mahapatro, Director (HR), NALCO and Vice Chairman, TOLIC (U). The programme was coordinated by Shri Asutosh Rath, General Manager, NALCO and Shri Roshan Pandey, Member Secretary, TOLIC(U) conducted the programme as the Quiz Master.

Food Corporation of India, Regional Office secured the first position while National Aluminum Company (Nalco) and Food Corporation of India, Divisional Office got the second and third position respectively.