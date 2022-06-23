Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) announces a new Electric Vehicle manufacturing unit for India and exports at Chakan, Pune

New Delhi : Omega Seiki Mobility, an Anglian Omega Group Company today announced the opening of a new integrated manufacturing facility at Chakan, Pune. With an investment of USD 25 Million (INR 190 Cr.) the unit will have production capacity of 6000 electric three wheelers per annum and company will ramp up the manufacturing capacity to 30000 units in the next three years. OSM will be manufacturing its Cargo Electric Vehicle Range: Rage+, Rage+ Rapid, Rage+ Frost and Rage+ Swap and Electric Passenger Vehicle Stream at the Pune Facility.

Speaking on the launch of New Manufacturing Unit in Pune, Mr. Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “The opening of our Fourth manufacturing facility marks another important milestone for Omega Seiki Mobility commitment to growing our business in India. Our focus continues to be providing the best in class products and customer service to our local and regional customers. This facility will play a global distribution network which should leapfrog us into a market-leading position in EVs in India and overseas.”

“We have an order book of 50,000 plus cargo electric three wheelers. We have set up this facility to meet the growing demand of the market. The Pune facility will help us to aggressively expand our operations in the West of India” added Mr. Narang

The new EV manufacturing unit at Chakan, Pune is spread over 50,000 sq. feet will be a hub for development and manufacturing of a complete range of Rage + Commercial Electric Vehicles and Passenger electric vehicle Stream. The company will employ 250 plus personnel. Pune Facility is the fourth Manufacturing unit of the company, with other three located in IMT Faridabad. “At Omega Seiki Mobility we work on Hub and Spoke Model as cost of transportation is very high. We will be launching four more manufacturing facilities in the next 2 years” further added Mr. Narang

A large part of Omega Seiki Mobility commitment is to decrease the carbon footprint by reducing the wastes and emissions associated with the manufacturing process. Build on the same ethos, the new OSM State-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Pune will have automated manufacturing systems for logistics and material handling, fabrication and painting, assembly and quality assurance. These systems have been designed keeping in mind Green and Sustainable manufacturing process while ensuring best worker ergonomics and maximum process efficiency.

Omega Seiki Mobility has been growing its product line up and manufacturing footprint rapidly in India. The company is first OEM to have 2,3 and 4 wheelers in its product portfolio. The company is a leading last mile service provider with under its brand “UNOXpress”. OSM is India’s largest fleet operating company owns more than 500 vehicles.

Omega Seiki Mobility believes in creating sustainable mobility solutions with integrated approach of connecting Automobiles and the Society. The brand’s focus is to eventually create a clean ecosystem with eco-friendly, safe and congestion free mobility. OSM is one of India’s leading clean energy incubators and has become synonymous with India’s sustainability success. The electric vehicle manufacturing company aims to fast-track future mobility, with green energy at its core, by implementing data-driven, smart engineering.