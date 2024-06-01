Honda Cars India registers total sales of 11,343 units in May 2024

Mumbai: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, registered total sales of 11,343 units in May’24 as compared to 5,247 units in May’23. Domestic sales of the company stood at 4,822 units and 6521 units of exports in the month of May’24.

Sharing thoughts on May’24 sales performance, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “The market conditions were challenging during May’24 as industry experienced weaker showroom traffic amidst ongoing heat wave conditions in most parts of the country. We aligned our sales plan during the month, focusing on retail and creating comfortable buying experience for our customers. While we expect conditions to get more conducive with onset of monsoons in June, we have rolled out attractive Honda Summer Bonanza campaign this month to make the car purchase more rewarding. On the export front, we continued our strong run led by Elevate volumes, and have emerged as a significant contributor to the ‘Make in India’ movement in the industry.”

The company had registered 4,660 units in domestic sales and exported 587 units in May’ 23.