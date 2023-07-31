Honda Cars India begins production of its mid-size SUV Honda Elevate

New Delhi : Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), a leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, today started the production of its new mid-size SUV, Honda Elevate. The production roll-out of the car at the company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Tapukara, Rajasthan marked India as the first country to produce this global SUV. Reaffirming Honda’s commitment to making in India, the Elevate has a localization of more than 90%.

The launch of the all-new Honda Elevate is scheduled in September 2023 along with start of deliveries. The company has already commenced the pre-launch bookings of the Elevate.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said “Today is a significant milestone in our SUV endeavor as we commence production of our hugely anticipated Honda Elevate at our Tapukara facility in India. Ever since its global unveiling, the Elevate has received an overwhelming response from customers nationwide. We are extremely proud to be the first country to start the mass production of Elevate and are confident that it will quickly become an important pillar of our business, fostering stronger connections with customers and attracting new members to our Honda family. We are excited about the prospects that lie ahead and the impact this model will have on our brand.”

The Elevate is Honda’s latest offering in mid-size SUV segment that features a Bold and Masculine exterior design with striking front face, sharp character lines and unique rear design to create a vehicle with strong road presence.

Based on Honda’s design ethos of Man Maximum Machine Minimum, the ELEVATE offers an incredibly spacious interior cabin with top-class wheelbase, spacious headroom, knee room, legroom and a generous cargo space of 458L.

The Elevate is powered by 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine with VTC mated to a 6 speed MT and a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and produce power of 89 kW (121 PS) and maximum torque of 145 Nm at 4300 rpm.

As part of Honda’s unwavering commitment to safety, the ELEVATE boasts an extensive array of active and passive safety technologies, including the application of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) of Honda SENSING.

The Elevate is equipped with the features of Honda Connect, a connected car experience that allows the users to control the car remotely and get up to date with important notifications for an enhanced convenience.

The Elevate will be offered in a wide variety of colors, including single-tone and dual-tone variants, to accommodate consumers’ different preferences and interests. These options include Phoenix Orange Pearl (new color), Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Meteoroid Gray Metallic, resulting in visually striking appearance that command attention on the road.