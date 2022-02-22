Honda 2Wheelers India resumes the hunt for Next-Generation Iconic Indian rider

Hyderabad : Giving wings to the next generation of riders who want to enter the world of professional racing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. resumed the hunt for young racing talent by conducting round 3 of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt 2021 at the Chicane Circuit in Hyderabad.

The third round of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt 2021 in Hyderabad saw participation of 8 amateur riders from 6 cities (Hyderabad, Jangaon & Mancherial in Telangana; Vijayawada & Vizag in Andhra Pradesh and Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh). The round saw riders aged 16-17 years who are looking for a platform to fulfil their dream of becoming an iconic rider.

Sharing an overview on the participation in Hyderabad, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President – Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt is a platform developed by Honda that gives an avenue to aspiring and budding racers from all over India to unleash their potential on racetrack. We kicked-off the 2021 hunt for next-gen racing sensation in Chennai and shortlisted two riders who showcased their racing talent in 2021 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CBR150R. Moving ahead with this round in Hyderabad, we have shortlisted 5 candidates for phase 2. The best of these riders will get an opportunity to ride and compete in 2022 season of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CBR150R. In long term, Honda’s focus is to put young Indian talent on multiple National & International platforms like Asia Talent Cup, Asia Road Racing Championship, Endurance championships. I am confident that these budding riders will change the scenario of motorsports in India and make the nation proud both at national as well as international level.”

In Phase 1, all 8 candidates went through rigorous 3 levels of tests. First being a gruelling physical fitness session followed by judging the young guns’ riding skills and manoeuvrability on the racetrack. This was followed by a one-on-one interview with candidates and their parents/guardians to understand both their motorsport passion and family support to become the next iconic rider from India.

After shortlisting 5 candidates in phase I, these top candidates will be trained and given opportunity to ride on the track in phase II. It is from this pool of talent that Honda will pick up the best talent for future development. These final riders will now get an opportunity to race in the 2022 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CBR 150R category.