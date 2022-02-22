State Level Training Programme on Comprehensive Geriatric Care at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: By 2031, 13.1% of the total population of India are going to be senior citizens. Hence, functioning of holistic Geriatric care through reorienting the existing manpower and infrastructure at District level is the need of hour. In a state level training program on comprehensive geriatric care, organised by the Department of Community Medicine and Family Medicine, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, experts emphasised over the issue. The three-day training programme organised in collaboration with National Health Mission, Odisha was attended by medicine specialists and other senior doctors from all the district headquarter hospitals, Capital Hospital Bhubaneswar and Ispat General Hospital Rourkela. They had been trained about the health care of elderly population. Dr. Niranjan Mishra, Director Public Health and Dr. Sushant Kumar Swain from the state NCD cell envisioned the barriers of healthcare for elderly people. The interactive training programme had the objective of functioning comprehensive Geriatric care at ground level.

These master trainers being trained in this programme will guide a team at their respective workplaces dedicated for health care of senior citizens. A multidisciplinary team from various departments like General Medicine, Gastroenterology, Physical Medicine and rehabilitation, Urology, Neurology, Pulmonary Medicine, Oncology, Psychiatry, Endocrinology and Cardiology from AIIMS Bhubaneswar was involved in execution of this three-day orientation activity.

Among others Dr. Debasish Hota, Prof Dr Sonu H Subba, Prof Dr. Binod Kumar Patro, Dr. Swayam Pragyan Parida, Dr Abhisek Mishra, Dr. Annu Antony and Dr. Ambarish Das were the expert trainers.