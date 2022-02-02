Honda 2Wheelers India enters 2022 with 354,209 unit sales in January

Gurugram: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) today announced its sales numbers for January 2022.

The company’s total sales for the month stood at 354,209 units including 315,196 domestic sales and 39,013 exports for the month. Anchored by strong recovery in global exports, Honda 2Wheelers India almost doubled its exports for the month compared to last year. (20,467 units in Jan’21).

Commenting on the monthly sales performance, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “While the calendar year 2022 has started on a positive note compared to last month, the sales sentiment in Q4’22 continues to reflect the preceding challenges of last fiscal year. However, visible signs of healthy recovery do appear on the horizon and we are hopeful the speedy implementation in vaccinations, dip in daily COVID cases being reported and easing of restrictions across states will help us gain momentum in upcoming quarters. This year’s Union budget also reflects a growth-oriented approach with an impetus on infrastructure & inclusive development. The focus on capital expenditure will pull the economy forward in unison and is expected to have a multiplier effect in the long term.”

Key Highlights of January 2022:

· Business Milestone: Celebrating its undisputed leadership in 125cc segment, Honda’s Shine brand achieved 1 Crore customers in India. Boosting its regional penetration further, the company is now trusted by more than 15 Lac satisfied customers in Odisha state. Garnering the love & support of people, over 2 Lac two-wheeler customers now ride a Honda Grazia125 in Eastern region.

· BigWing Network Expansion: Further strengthening its premium sales network in Northern India, Honda 2Wheelers India inaugurated its Honda BigWing outlet in Kangra (Himachal Pradesh).

· 2022 CB300R & CBR650R launched: Inspired by Neo-Sports Café category, Honda 2Wheelers India launched the 2022 CB300R in India. Parallely, the company launched the new 2022 CBR650R in two exciting color schemes of Grand Prix Red & Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

· Road Safety: Honda 2Wheelers India conducted Digital Road Safety Awareness training in Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) for over 300 students & staff members of Amrutvahini College of Engineering. The company celebrated the 5th anniversary of its Traffic Training Park in Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) and 9th anniversary of Traffic Training Park in Jaipur (Rajasthan).

· Honda Motorsports: IDEMISTU Honda SK69 Racing Team’s Rajiv Sethu successfully scored a podium finish in 4th round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship. Committed to developing an iconic rider for International championships, Honda’s rider, 16 year old Kavin Quintal has been selected for the 2022 IDEMITSU Asia Talent Cup. Parallely in Dakar Rally, Honda Team rider Pablo Quintanilla secured 2nd spot in the Dakar Rally 2022.