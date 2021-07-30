Honda 2Wheelers India and Regional Transport Office of Bhubaneswar celebrate 7 glorious years of city’s Traffic Training Park

Bhubaneswar : Instilling positive awareness on road safety and safe driving habits in the city, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) and Regional Transport Office of Bhubaneswar digitally celebrated the 7 glorious years of Road Safety & Traffic Training Park in Chandrashekharpur, Bhubaneswar in the august presence of Mr. Biranchi Narayan Adhikari (Regional Transport Officer, Bhubaneswar-II).

In 2014, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) in collaboration with Odisha Motor Vehicle Department inaugurated their first traffic training park across East India at Bhubaneswar. The traffic park developed on the mini-city concept, simulates real road conditions – from traffic signals to zebra crossings and speed breakers etc.

Driving road safety awareness in the city, HMSI announced that through its daily trainings for all age groups, it has educated nearly 2 lac kids and adults (including new and existing riders) of Bhubaneswar since its inception.

Sharing his insights into the impact of the Bhubaneshwar traffic park, Mr. Biranchi Narayan Adhikari, Regional Transport Officer, Bhubaneswar-II said, “For us, reducing road accident fatality is an immediate priority. Odisha Motor Vehicle Department is working on all 4 E’s of road safety – Enforcement, Emergency, Engineering & Emergency care awareness of road rules, road signs and safe road habits etc. so that we can build a culture of safety for all road users – be it a rider, pillion, or even a small child crossing a zebra crossing. Seven years ago, Odisha Motor Vehicle Department in collaboration with Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. inaugurated a traffic park in Bhubaneswar to drive road safety education. We are delighted to celebrate the 7th year of association with Honda 2Wheelers India and look forward to further spreading the culture of safe riding in the city.”

Elaborating on spreading road safety awareness Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President – Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said, “For HMSI, spreading Road Safety awareness to all age groups has always been a priority. 7 years ago, we initiated the Traffic Training park project in Bhubaneswar. Today, we are delighted to share that we have educated nearly 2 lac people of the city – from 5 year-old children who will be the riders of tomorrow to existing riders, while empowering new female riders journey to become independent riders. We thank Odisha Motor Vehicle Department for their continued support to cultivate healthy road safety manners in the city. In future too, we will continue to make Bhubaneswar citizens safer on roads.”

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd’s CSR commitment towards Road Safety:

For Honda globally, road safety comes first. Fulfilling its corporate social responsibility (CSR), Honda has been promoting road safety in India since its start in 2001. Today HMSI’s road safety awareness initiative has already spread to over 40 lac Indians. HMSI’s team of skilled safety instructors conduct daily programmes at its 10 adopted traffic parks across India and 7 Safety Driving Education Centres (SDEC).

Not only this, all 1000+ Honda dealerships across India spread road safety awareness. HMSI’s proprietary virtual riding simulator increases the risk-prediction ability of riders; while new customers too are given pre-delivery safety advise (PDSA) before they start riding at every dealership across India.

Additionally, ensuring that learning doesn’t stop in the New Normal, HMSI started the digital road safety education initiative – Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul’. Since its start in May’20, this initiative has sensitized 5 lac+ Indians on importance of being aware & responsible road users.