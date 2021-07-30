MCL bagged to 2 awards at PSU Awards

Sambalpur: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) bagged the ‘CMD leadership award’ and ‘CSR leader of the year’ awards at Governance Now 8th PSU Awards Ceremony held on 29 July, 2021.

Ms Kiran Bedi, Former Governor, Puducherry and Chief Guest of the virtually organized ceremony presented the ‘CMD leadership award’ to Mr PK Sinha, CMD MCL. Mr OP Singh, Director (Technical/ Operations) MCL who received the award on behalf of Mr Sinha thanked the Governance Now for recognizing MCL’s achievement.

Meanwhile, Mr Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), MCL received the ‘CSR leader of the year’ award for outstanding contribution of MCL in the field of CSR. Mr Rao dedicated the award to Coal Miners toiling hard to provide energy security to the country.

MCL, an Odisha based subsidiary of Coal India Limited is the highest contributor in Odisha under CSR.