Vision of Steel 2030 looks at self-sufficiency in steel production, cost efficiency and global competitiveness, Government and stakeholders deliberate at CII conference

Bhubaneswar: CII organized a virtual Conference on Mineral & Metal Wagon of East: Sustainable Resurgence to revive economy with five major objectives a) procedural reforms b) availability of raw materials c) fair pricing for higher metal production in the states d) engaging local MSMEs as vendors and (e) creating global connect for sustainable mining.

Speaking on occasion, Hon’ble Minister of State, Department of Steel, Government of India, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste said “The Indian steel industry is modern with state-of-the-art steel mills. It has always strived for continuous modernization of older plants and up-gradation to higher energy efficiency levels. The second half of the COVID-struck financial year 2020-21 saw an unprecedented rally in domestic steel prices which seems unstoppable even in the current FY22.” he emphasized that the Ministry is talking all necessary steps to help MSME units, Downstream and Ancillary Units who are associated with the sector to revive.

Ms Rashika Chaube, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Government of India spoke about Vision of Steel:2030 where she mentioned about the National Steel Policy 2017 which is aiming at Technologically advanced and globally competitive Steel Industry in the country. Ms Chaube spoke about the focus of the government on this policy which has been based on the self-sufficiency in steel production, cost efficiency, global competitiveness and facilitating the domestic state demands. Mr Shashishekhar Mohanty, Chairman, CII-ER Mining and Metal Sub-Committee & CEO & Managing Director welcomed the delegates and dignitaries of the session and summing up and Vote of thanks was given by Mr Ranjan Nayak, Vice Chairman, CII-ER Mining and Metal Sub-Committee & COO – JSW (Odisha Mining Project).

This session was followed up by a panel discussion the session was moderated by Mr Sridhar Patra Immediate Past Chairman- CII ER Mining and Metal Committee and CMD, NALCO. The session had other panellists like Mr V R Sharma , Managing Director , Jindal Steel and Power Ltd , Mr Somesh Biswas , Convenor, CII Jharkhand Mining Panel & Chief- Raw Material Strategy, corporate strategy & planning , Tata steel Limited , Mr M C Thomas , Managing Director , Tata Steel Mining Ltd , Mr Keshav Rao , Director (Personnel) , Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd , Mr Sabyasachi Mohanty , Director(Mines) , Orissa Mining Corporation Limited , Mr Deepak Prasad , COO(Metal) , Vedanta Ltd , Mr C Chandru , COO (Smelter) , Hindustan Zinc Limited and Mr Bidyut Chakraborty ,Partner – Mining & Metals Advisory Advisory – Strategy & Transformation , KPMG Advisory Services Private Limited .There were participation of large number of Industry leaders from the Eastern Region.