AYUSH system of medicine become popular in many countries

New Delhi: With increasing awareness about health, fitness and changing lifestyle, the demand for AYUSH Systems especially Ayurveda & Yoga has increased tremendously at international level. The United Nation declaration of 21st June as International Day of Yoga marks the relevance and significance of Ayush systems as an important intervention for ensuring the well-being of entire global community. Ayurveda is recognized as System of Medicine in Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Malaysia, Mauritius, Hungary, Serbia, Tanzania, Switzerland, Cuba and Brazil. Romania, Hungary, Latvia, Serbia and Slovenia are 5 countries of European Union (EU), where Ayurvedic Practices is regulated. Unani system is recognized in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bahrain, UAE and Tanzania. Siddha system is recognized in Sri Lanka and Malaysia. Sowa Rigpa system is recognized in Bhutan and Mongolia. Homoeopathy system is recognized in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Oman, UAE, Russia and Tanzania. It is well regulated in Ghana, Chile, Colombia, Romania, Turkey, Ontario (Canada) and is integrated into National Health Policy in UK. Ayush products is being exported to more than 100 foreign countries either as Medicine or as Food Supplement.

The Ministry of Ayush undertakes various initiatives for international promotion, propagation & global acceptability of Ayush systems such as Bilateral & Multilateral negotiations with different countries to undertake various steps for trade facilitation, recognition to Ayush System, establishing a dedicated AYUSH Export Promotion Council (AEPC) to promote export of Ayush products/ Medicines/Services, support to Industry & Hospitals for participation in International Exhibitions, deputation of experts to various countries establishing quality standards by collaborating with International Agencies like WHO, ISO etc., encouraging outbound investment, establishing International Ayush Institutes, offering scholarship to foreign nationals for pursuing Ayush courses in India etc.

As of now, there is no plan to establish separate Universities for each of the discipline of Ayush in the country. However, National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur under Ministry of Ayush has been granted the status of Institute deemed to be university by University Grants Commission (UGC).

A total of 12 National Institutes of different Ayush streams are already functioning at different locations. In addition, following 04 satellite/ constituent institutions of these National Institutes are being established:

Constituent Institution of National Institute of Unani Medicine at Ghaziabad

Constituent Institution of All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) at Goa Institute of Management (GIM), Goa

Constituent Institution of National Institute of Ayurveda, Panchkula (Haryana)

Constituent Institution of National Institute of Homeopathy, Narela (Delhi)

Govt of India is actively involved in propagation and popularizing all the stream of Ayush amongst all age group especially youth in the country through its various initiatives e.g. Celebrating National as well as International Day of Yoga, Ayurveda, Homeopathic, Unani etc., National/State level health & Wellness outreach programs like viz. Swasthya Rakshan Program, Arogya-melas, Health camps, exhibitions, AYU SAMVAD campaign program, etc., Enhancing the capacity of Ayush Academics, Services and Product Sector e.g. Operationalization of 12500 Ayush health and wellness centres in the country etc, disseminating authentic information about Ayush System social media like facebook, twitter, youtube, print media in national newspapers, audio jingles and video documentary films & TV shows, developing mobile applications, issuing necessary advisories such as for covid-19.

This information was given by Minister of State for Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.