Hindi Fortnight Celebration in CSIR – INSTITUTE OF MINERALS AND MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY, Bhubaneswar

Like previous years this year also the Hindi Fortnight Celebration-2022 is being celebrated at CSIR- INSTITUTE OF MINERALS AND MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY (CSIR – IMMT), Bhubaneswar from 1st Sept to 14th September, 2022. Many competitions in Hindi have been organised amongst Employees, Students, Scholars and Project Staff during this celebration like Extempore, Debate, and Quiz. A large number of participants attended the above competitions with much enthusiasm.

During this Hindi Fortnight many competitions like Hindi poetry recitation, essay writing and Extempore were also organised for employees’ children in various categories from Nursery till Class XII. The above competitions were organised on Sunday so that maximum Children can participate. Around 20 student recited poems on different subjects like Patriotism, Martyr, the right of women etc. which was really heart touching.

The Closing Ceremony is being conducted on 14th Sept, 2022 in which Dr. Gourav Yadav, Scientist In-Charge and Head, Regional Museum of Natural History, Bhubaneshwar, Odishais our Chief Guest. The Director of CSIR- IMMT, Prof. Suddhasatwa Basu will preside over the function. The prize winners of different competitions will be awarded prizes in the closing ceremony. Sri Manoj Kumar, Scientist and Convener, Hindi Fortnight Celebration – 2022 and Dr. Sourav Ganguly Scientist and Co-Convener organised these events with the active support fromDr. Manish Kumar (Principal Scientist), Sanjeev Kumar Pandey (Principal Technical Officer), Dr. Muhammad Shahid Anwar (Senior Principal Scientist) and many other scientist who served as members of juries for various completions organised.