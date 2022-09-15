Mo Startup Bootcamp launched at IGIT, Sarang, to cover premier technical institutions

Dhenkanal: To help budding young entrepreneurs of the state to start their venture, AIC-NIFT has announced the launch of Mo Startup Bootcamp. Vice chancellor of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Rourkela Prof. (Dr.) Chitaranjan Tripathy has inaugurated this program in an event held at IGIT, Sarang on 14th September 2022.

In his address, Prof. Dr. Chitaranjan Tripathy talks about the importance of human capital for development of a country. He gave example of US where more numbers of people are older as compared to younger one. But India has demographic dividend which should have been utilised in very proper way. Talking about leadership of China and Taiwan, he told that we need to focus on electronics manufacturing to compete with them and have to utilise our youth generation properly like China did.

On the issue of industry ready engineers he said that, “We produced engineering graduates but not industry ready students. That is why campus selection is very poor in core sector industries.” He also said that to become a export oriented country, our youth should have to take up entrepreneurship and set up start-ups the like to start.

On this occasion, Principal of NIT, Bhubaneswar Prof. Dr. N H S Ray delivered welcome address and highlights the importance of this campaign for whole startup ecosystem. Director of IGIT, Sarang Prof. Dr. Satyabrata Mohanta attend the program as guest of honour. COO of AIC-NIFT Mr. Durga Prasad proposed vote of thanks.

The first phase of Mo startup bootcamp shall initially be held in Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Ganjam and Kalahandi districts. Mo Startup Bootcamp has started its journey from IGIT, Sarang and then it will cover GCE, Kalahandi, SUIIT, Sambalpur, GCE, Keonjhar and PMEC, Ganjam. These institutions are established as Knowledge hubs for Innovation and Entrepreneurship under the aegis of BPUT, Rourkela.

It will cover all aspects of startup creation from design thinking to idea validation, journey from PoC to Product, Business models and consumer viability and starting a startup. More than 5000 participations expected from these bootcamps and 500+ curated ideas are also expected. This initiative aims to create more than 50 new start-ups in the state.

It aims to provide foundational knowledge on innovating, solving problems and starting up a unique venture. The future innovators and entrepreneurs who are under various UG programs can be part of this exciting campaign. The botcamp will highlight the journey of a startup from ideation stage to successfully soft landing in the market with roadmap for scale and growth. In the ideation stage, participants will be encouraged to find solutions for regional, national and global problems.

Mo startup program will sensitize participants on various aspects of product innovation, intellectual property, technology commercialisation, prototype development, market and customer analysis, business model and complete overview of startup journey. All students who are under various UG and PG program are eligible to join these bootcapms. They can register themselves by visiting www.mostartup.com.

Mo startup is an initiative to nurture and promote student entrepreneurs in the educational institutions of Odisha. This would be a step towards scouting and supporting technology led innovations to turn into successful business ideas of tomorrow. Mo startup is a series of ideation workshops and startup bootcamps across lenth and breadth of Odisha.