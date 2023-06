Bhubaneswar: The city of Bhubaneswar was abuzz with excitement as the Hero Intercontinental Cup kicked off at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. This is the first time the Indian National Football team is playing in Odisha.

On this momentous occasion, CM Sri Naveen Patnaik met India and Mongolia team during the line-up and conveyed his best wishes. Also, gracing the occasion were AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, and Secretary General Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran.