Maruti Suzuki launches the All-New Tour H1 – India’s favourite entry-level commercial hatchback

CHENNAI: Maruti Suzuki India Limited has introduced the All-New Tour H1 – India’s most fuel-efficient entry level commercial hatchback. With the latest generation of Alto K10, the All-New Tour H1 offers fresh new exteriors, spacious interiors, enhanced comfort, convenience and safety features. It comes equipped with a more powerful and efficient Next-Gen K-series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine offering impressive performance and enhanced fuel-efficiency.

Introducing the All-New Tour H1, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The all-new Tour H1 carries on the legacy and trust built by the Alto K10 for the commercial segment. It comes equipped with the trusted Next-Gen K 10C engine, impressive interiors and exteriors along with a host of comfort, convenience, and safety features. Offering excellent fuel-efficiency, the Tour H1 is set to deliver immense joy in the lives of our commercial channel customers.”

Powered by the Next-Gen K-series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, the All-New Tour H1 produces 49kW@5500rpm (66.6Ps@5500rpm) of maximum power in Petrol variant and 41.7kW@5300rpm (56.6Ps@5300rpm) in the CNG variant. Torque output is rated at 89Nm@3500rpm in Petrol mode and 82.1Nm@3400rpm in CNG mode. Available in both Petrol and factory-fitted S-CNG options, it offers an incredible fuel-efficiency rating of 24.60 km/l* for the petrol-fuelled Tour H1, and 34.46 km/kg* for the S-CNG variant.

The All-New Tour H1 offers safety^ features such as dual airbags, front seat belts with pre-tensioner and force limiter, seat belt reminders for both front and rear passengers, engine immobiliser, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), speed limiting system, reverse parking sensors, etc.

The all-new Tour H1 will be offered in three colour choices, namely, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Granite Grey, and Arctic White.

All-New Tour H1 Technical Specifications: Length 3530 mm Max Torque Petrol mode: 89Nm @ 3500rpm CNG mode: 82.1Nm @ 3400rpm Height (Unladen) 1520 mm Max Power Petrol mode: 49kW @ 5500rpm (66.6 PS@5500 rpm) CNG mode: 41.7kW @ 5300rpm (56.6 PS@5300 rpm) Width 1490 mm Fuel-Efficiency CNG – 34.46 km/kg Petrol – 24.60 km/l Wheelbase 2380 mm Fuel Tank Capacity Petrol: 27L CNG: 55L (Water Equivalent)

The ex-showroom prices are as follows:

All-New Tour H1 Prices (Ex-showroom in INR) Variant Price TOUR H1 1L 5MT 480,500 TOUR H1 CNG 1L 5MT 570,500

Maruti Suzuki has vehicles in the Tour edition across segments including hatchback, sedan and Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV). This new addition is aimed at offering more affordable options and expanding choices for the customers in the commercial channel.