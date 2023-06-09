ICAR-CIFA Organizes Fish Harvest-Mela cum Scientists-Farmers Interface

Bhubaneswar: The ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (ICAR-CIFA), in association with the Department of Fisheries, Kandhamal, Government of Odisha, successfully organized a Fish Harvest-Mela cum Scientists-Farmers Interface Programme to promote scientific carp culture. The event, held at Ratanga Bandha, Phiringia, witnessed enthusiastic participation from farmers, scientists, and government officials on June 7, 2023. The event commenced with the much-awaited Fish Harvest Mela, where farmers showcased their bountiful fish harvests. It served as an excellent platform for farmers to exchange knowledge and experiences with others, fostering a spirit of collaboration and growth within the aquaculture community. ICAR-CIFA has been providing technical backup and skill support to scheduled caste farmers in selected areas of Kandhamal since 2021 informs Dr P K Sahoo, Director, CIFA. Ratanga bandha, a minor irrigation project tank was put to scientific fish farming with active involvement of women SHGs.

Fish harvest mela is a first of its kind event in Kandhamal says Sri. Rashmi Ranjan Mohanta, OAS, Block Development Officer, Phiringia. It would generate awareness and interest among large number of people in district about fish farming as a profitable vocation. He applauded the efforts of ICAR-CIFA and the Department of Fisheries Kandhamal in organizing the programme, recognizing the significance of scientific carp culture in achieving food security and empowering rural communities. He also interacted with a few women beneficiaries about their journey towards success.

Scientists from CIFA Dr. S. N Sethi, Dr. C. K Misra, Dr. G. S Saha; Sri. Prafulla Kanhara, District Fisheries Officer; Smt. Parbati Mallick, Sarapanch, Ratanga GP; Smt. Asha laxmi Narendra, AFO; Sri. Badal Kishore Nayak, BPC, Phiringia block are also attended the programme. During the Farmers-Scientists interface session farmers had the opportunity to interact with scientists and raise their queries, seek clarification about their problems. Over 150 farmers and farm women participated in the interface.