Hectic Preparation on for Mega Ollywood Awards Show in Dubai

Bhubaneswar ; Hectic preparations are underway for the ensuing Grand Ollywood Film Awards ceremony in Dubai. Being hosted jointly by RR Events & Cine Production and Odisha Samaj, UAE, the mega celluloid Event, would be taken place at outside the country for the first time in the history of Odia Cinema. The Supersonic Show entitled 5 star Film Awards 2024, Dubai is all set to showcase the essence and fragrance of Odisha’s rich art, vibrant Culture and lofty Film firmament. Scheduled to be held on 13th January 2024 at 5 pm onwards at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, IHS OUD Metha, Dubai the colourful cultural extravaganza will witness the gathering of who’s who of Odia Diaspora in United Arab Emirates, more than 1500 Film lovers and Fans of Odia films’ iconic stars. Around 105 artistes of Odia Cine Industry, music cum dance fraternity shall fly to Dubai to take part in this Maha Kumbha Mela of Ollywood. All top Czars and Czarinas of Odia Cinema World are expected to descend at dream city Dubai to take part in this maiden Global Gala Odia Film Fair. Unusual interest, unexpected enthusiasm and unprecedented excitement have already been aroused among movie enthusiasts from Bhubaneswar to Dubai in the run up to this unique and unparallel Awards Show far away from Odisha in a foreign land.

The Chief Guest of this First International Odia Film Awards night will be Veteran Odia Film maker and Member of Parliament Prashanta Nanda. The Other distinguished Guests would be Indian Consul General at Dubai Shri Satish Sivan and Chairman of Danube Group Mr Rizwan Sajan. Two Jury Members of the Awards selection committee are Dr Rajani Ranjan and Prashanta Padhi.

Speaking to the Media the main Organiser of the Awards ceremony and Founder of RR Events & Cine Production, Ramesh Barik declared that the prime motto of the Award show is to expose and exhibit to outside world the extraordinary talent, excellent creativity and exemplary artistic acumen of Odia Cine professionals in the International Arena. Shri Barik appeals cine connoisseurs to elevate their experience with recognition, celebration and inspiration during the glamorous Evening.

Narrating the highlights of the spectacular cultural Jamboori, the co – host President of Odisha Samaj UAE Amiya Mishra observes that the giant initiative is aiming at highlighting the vast opportunities, Odisha is offering for investment in various core sectors like art, culture, Tourism, Cinema, handloom and handicrafts. The Chief Adviser of this world class Cinema Ceremony, Chairman of the World Odisha Society Kishore Dwibedi exudes confidence that the pioneering endeavour of RR Events & Cine production to provide massive opportunity to recognise and honour the authentic and exceptional talents in the Odia film industry and celebrate their superb workmanship in an International platform, shall definitely be written in Golden Letters in the history of the evolution of Odia Cinema.