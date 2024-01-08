Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India inaugurates new 3rd Assembly Line at its Gujarat plant

Ahmedabad, 8 January 2024: In a momentous step towards bolstering the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) proudly inaugurated a new 3rd assembly line at its fourth two-wheeler plant at Vithalapur in the state of Gujarat (India) adding a capacity of 6.5 lakh units

Commenting on this auspicious occasion, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani – President, Managing Director & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Today marks a significant milestone as we have inaugurated a new 3rd Assembly Line at our Vithalapur facility in Gujarat. To serve customers more efficiently with speed, undertaking this capacity expansion plan will increase HMSI’s total annual production volumes significantly. HMSI’s Gujarat plant produces scooter models for domestic as well as export markets which will help us to continue leading the trend of scooterization not just in India but across the globe.”

Annual Production Capacity:

HMSI’s state-of-the-art Vithalapur facility is Honda’s largest scooter-only plant in the world. It exemplifies the company’s steadfast commitment to local manufacturing aligning seamlessly with the government’s ‘Make in India’ vision. The launch of the new 3rd assembly line at HMSI’s Gujarat plant adds another 6.5 lakh units in capacity.

Honda’s best-selling two-wheeler, Activa, and other scooter models like Dio, Activa 125 and Dio 125 are manufactured at the Vithalapur facility. HMSI’s Gujarat plant also has a dedicated engine line that serves as a base to manufacture global engines (for 250cc & above category two-wheelers) to serve the global demand, like Thailand, US, Europe, Japan, etc. It is worth mentioning that India is one of the most important production base for Honda globally in two-wheeler manufacturing capacity.

Honda’s two-wheeler plant in Vithalapur along with the supply chain has already created a massive employment opportunities in the state, this expansion will add additional opportunities further.

HMSI also plans to increase female work force in manufacturing area. The company has undertaken various initiatives to ensure the well-being of its female workforce, including infrastructure development like restrooms, creche and even female security guards, medical staff & supervisors have been recruited.

With the philosophy of Being a Company that Society Wants to Exist; Honda’s fourth plant in Vithalapur has accelerated development in the Ahmedabad District (Gujarat). Since the Vithalapur plant’s inauguration, HMSI has undertaken various CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiatives.

Honda will continue to extend support towards healthcare, education, road safety, gender equality and other initiatives in the state. The company is also actively working towards its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 at the Gujarat plant. It currently uses 75% electrical power from renewable energy source (wind & solar power), utilizes rainwater harvesting and is a zero liquid discharge and zero waste to landfill manufacturing facility.