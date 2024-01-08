Dhamra Port observes road safety Week

Dhamra : The 35th Road Safety Week has been observed in Dhamra Port from 4th January. The main objective of this week is to create awareness among drivers about road safety and to create interest in responsible driving. In this series, road safety training was conducted for the drivers. The week-long event aims to save lives by encouraging individuals, communities and organizations to eliminate road accidents and prioritize safety measures. Regional Deputy Transport Commissioner and Additional RTO Officer attended the training camp and imparted road safety training to the drivers. Officials of security and other departments of Dhamra Port were also present in this program. The drivers took an oath to drive safely and obey all the rules related to road safety. Besides this, Road Safety Week was also observed in Adani DAV school premises. All the teachers and students and all the staff of the school were present.