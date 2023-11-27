Hardik Pandya returns to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024

Mumbai: Hardik Pandya, an eternal fan favorite with the MI Paltan, will be reuniting forces with Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024.

Mrs. Nita M. Ambani, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It’s a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family! From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a team India star, Hardik has come a long way and we’re excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians!”

Speaking about Hardik’s return, Mr. Akash Ambani, said, “Seeing Hardik back at Mumbai Indians makes me very happy. It is a happy homecoming. He provides great balance to any team he plays. Hardik’s first stint with the MI family was hugely successful, and we hope he achieves even more success in his second stint.”

Hardik’s return marks his homecoming to the #OneFamily where he joins forces again with Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and the team. He first came to prominence for MI and then went on to debut for India in 2016.

India’s premier all-rounder played a key role in MI’s four triumphs in the IPL between 2015 to 2021.