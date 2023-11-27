Gujarat Titans announces Shubman Gill as captain

Mumbai: Gujarat Titans today named Shubman Gill as captain to lead the team ahead of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Mr. Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, Gujarat Titans, said “Shubman Gill has shown growth in stature and standing over the last two years at the highest level of the game. We’ve seen him mature not only as a batter but also as a leader in cricket. His contribution on the field has helped Gujarat Titans emerge as a formidable force, guiding the team through a successful campaign in 2022 and a strong run in 2023. His maturity and skill is evident in his on-field performance and we are extremely excited to embark on a new journey with a young leader like Shubman at the helm.”

Shubman Gill said on the announcement “I am delighted and proud to assume the Captaincy of Gujarat Titans and thank the franchise for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. We have had two exceptional seasons and I keenly look forward to leading the team with our exciting brand of cricket.”

Shubman Gill will be leading a team which has an unparalleled combination of experience and youthful exuberance, which has been the hallmark of the Gujarat Titans.