BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcomes VK Pandian to the party

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik welcomed VK Pandian into the party. CM said for a number of years Sri Pandian has been working hard for the people of Odisha & he will continue to do so in the future as a member of the party. After joining the party, Sri Pandian said with the blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath & under the guidance of the CM, he will work for the people of the State with sincerity, dedication & in a humble manner. Sri Pandian also sought the cooperation of all party leaders.

“With the guidance of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, I will work for the people of Odisha in a dedicated, humble and selfless manner,” said Pandian after joining the conch party.

After joining the BJD, Pandian also visited Sankha Bhawan, the headquarters of Biju Janata Dal, where he was given a rousing welcome by the party leaders and workers. On the occasion, a blood donation camp was organized by the party at Sankha Bhawan.

Pandian is also scheduled to visit the famous Maa Taratarini Temple in Ganjam district to seek the blessings of the deity for his political journey.

A month after taking voluntary retirement, former IAS officer V Karthikeyan Pandian, who is also a close aide of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, joined the ruling Biju Janta Dal (BJD) on Monday.