IndiGo unveils 6Eskai: AI chat assistant integrated across web and mobile platforms

IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, has launched an AI chatbot, 6Eskai, powered by the groundbreaking GPT-4 technology. Developed entirely in-house by IndiGo’s digital team, in close collaboration with Microsoft, the AI chatbot represents a significant milestone for the airline. It efficiently addresses customer queries in 10 different languages and offers a first of a kind platform for booking tickets across the entire network.

With this breakthrough, IndiGo becomes among the first few airlines in the region to harness cutting-edge AI technology to enhance customer experience. Early results from the soft launch indicate a remarkable 75% reduction in customer service agent workload, showcasing the efficiency and effectiveness of the bot. Furthermore, 6Eskai, makes the booking process extremely simple, using natural language conversations to guide our customers seamlessly through the end to end booking journey.

The AI bot boasts an impressive 1.7 trillion parameters, allowing it to answer a diverse range of commonly asked questions with ease. IndiGo’s team of data scientists have painstakingly done a thorough research on generative pretrained transformers (GPT) and programmed the bot using extensive prompt engineering to mimic human behaviour, respond to emotions, and even infuse humour into interactions, ensuring a more engaging and entertaining experience for its customers.

6ESkai is capable of performing a wide range of tasks, including booking tickets, applying promotional discounts, booking addons, performing web check-ins, helping in seat selection, planning trips, answering FAQs, and connecting customers with an agent. Moreover, the bot is not only capable of understanding written or typed language, but also verbal instructions using speech-to-text models.

Summi Sharma, Senior Vice President ifly and Customer Experience, IndiGo said, “We are thrilled to introduce 6Eskai, our AI-driven chat assistant, as part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing customer experience. This innovative tool will offer seamless support to our passengers, providing quick and personalised assistance for their travel needs, reflecting IndiGo’s dedication to technological advancements and customer-centric services.”

IndiGo is committed to delivering exceptional service and state-of-the-art technology to its customers. With this launch, the airline anticipates a significant enhancement in customer satisfaction and increased efficiency throughout its operations.