RAMBAN : To promote the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign initiated by the Prime Minister, the Army today organised a ‘Run For Fun’ for locals of Ramban district.

The event included a fun and frolic filled 1 Km Run by people from all walks of life while holding the Tricolor expressing their love for the Country.

The aim of the event was to motivate the local populace to participate in the drive as a run-up to upcoming Independence Day Celebrations.

As many as 422 locals, including adults as well as children participated in the run which was a first of its kind event in the district.

The event culminated with a vote of thanks followed by Tea and light refreshments for the enthusiastic participants.

The event proved to be an excellent platform wherein solidarity towards Nation, while highlighting the excellent relations between ‘Awaam’ and ‘Army’ were displayed.