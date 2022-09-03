National

Government of India approves year-long commemoration of the “Hyderabad Liberation Day”

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : Ministry of Culture will organize the  inaugural programme of the year-long commemoration of the Hyderabad Liberation Day, on 17th  September 2022. The Government of India has approved the yearlong commemoration of the “Hyderabad Liberation Day” for the period 17th  September, 2022 to 17th  September,2023.

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah  will be the Chief Guest at the inaugural programme to be organized at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad. Ministry of Culture has also invited the Chief Ministers of Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra to attend the inaugural programme in Hyderabad.

The year-long commemoration is aimed at paying tribute to all those who gave  their live  for the liberation of Samsthan and its merger with the India Union.

On 17th September 1948, more than one  year after India secured Independence from the British, the state of Hyderabad got its independence from  Nizam’s rule.

New Delhi : History is replete with illustrations of  struggles  in the entire freedom movement including the struggle of Ramji Gond against the British; the fight of Komaram Bheem; the valour of Turrebaz Khan in 1857 who wanted to hoist the Indian national flag on the residence of the British Resident Commissioner at Koti in Hyderabad city.

The struggle became vociferous after Indian independence.With the spontaneous participation of people chanting Vande Matram and with the demand of the merger of the samsthan into the Indian union, the struggle transformed itself into a massive people’s movement.

The liberation of Hyderabad was possible due to the swift and timely action by  first Minister of Home Affairs  of India, Shri Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel under Operation Polo.

The state of Hyderabad under the Nizam included the whole of current day Telangana, the Marathwada region in Maharashtra that included the districts of Aurangabad, Beed, Hingoli, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Osmanabad, Parbhani and  districts of Kalaburagi ,Bellary Raichur ,Yadgir, Koppal, Vijayanagara and Bidar in  current day Karnataka.

The state governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka officially observe September 17 as the Liberation Day.

