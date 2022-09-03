India’s merchandise export in April -August 2022-23 was USD 192.59 billion with an increase of 17.1% over USD 164.44 billion in April -August 2021-22

New Delhi : India has achieved merchandise export of USD 33.0 billion in August 2022, almost at similar levels of USD 33.38 billion in August 2021.

Value of non-petroleum exports in August 2022 was 28.09 USD billion, registering a negative growth of only 2.22% over non-petroleum exports of USD 28.73 billion in August 2021. The value of non-petroleum exports in April -August 2022-23 was USD 152.29 billion, an increase of 7.97% over USD 141.05 billion in April -August 2021-22.

Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in August 2022 was USD 24.8 billion, registering a negative growth of 1.96% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 25.29 billion in August 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April -August 2022–23was USD 135.49 billion, an increase of 8.4% over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 124.99 billion in April -August 2021–22.

Amongst the major products, exports of Electronic goods (50.68%) , Rice (42.32%), Organic and Inorganic chemicals (13.35%) registered impressive growth during August 2022.

India’s merchandise import in August 2022 was USD 61.68 billion, an increase of 36.78% over USD 45.09 billion in August 2021. India’s merchandise imports in April -August 2022-23 was USD 317.81 billion with an increase of 45.64% over USD 218.22 billion in April -August 2021-22.

Value of non-petroleum imports was USD 44.07 billion in August 2022 with a positive growth of 23.63% over non-petroleum imports of USD 35.65 billion in August 2021.The cumulative value of non-petroleum imports in April -August 2022–23was USD 218.44 billion, showing an increase of 32.02% compared to non-oil imports of USD 165.46 billion in April -August 2021–22.

Value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & Precious metals) imports was USD 37.46 billion in August 2022 with a positive growth of 40.37%over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 26.69 billion in August 2021.Non-oil, non-GJ (Gold, Silver & Precious Metals) imports in April -August 2022-23 was USD 184.98 billion, recording a positive growth of 37.59%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 134.44 billion in April -August 2021-22.

The import surge reflects the strong demand of the domestic economy due to robust growth and strong fundamentals of the Indian economy. In value terms, the surge in imports is due to a combination of quantity and price factors. High increase in import values in August 2022 have been witnessed in the following major commodity groups Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc.(133.64%), Petroleum, Crude & products (86.44%), Organic & Inorganic Chemicals (42.73%), Vegetable Oil (41.55%)

Statement1:India’sTotal Trade in Merchandise goods in August 2022 Value in Billion USD %Growth AUGUST’22 AUGUST’21 AUGUST’22vsAUGUST’21 Exports 33.00 33.38 -1.15 Imports 61.68 45.09 36.78 Deficit 28.68 11.71 –

Statement 2: India’s Total Trade in Merchandise goods in April-August 2022-23 Value in Billion USD % Growth APR’22-AUGUST’22 APR’21-AUGUST’21 APR-AUGUST 2022-23 vs APR-AUGUST 2021-22 Exports 192.59 164.44 17.12 Imports 317.81 218.22 45.64 Deficit 125.22 53.78 –

Statement 3: Merchandise Non-POL Trade in August 2022 Value in Billion USD % Growth AUGUST’22 AUGUST’21 AUGUST’22 vs AUGUST’21 Exports 28.09 28.73 -2.22 Imports 44.07 35.65 23.63

Statement 4: Merchandise Non-POL Trade in April-August 2022-23 Value in Billion USD % Growth APR’22-AUGUST’22 APR’21-AUGUST’21 APR-AUGUST 2022-23 vs APR-AUGUST 2021-22 Exports 152.29 141.05 7.97 Imports 218.44 165.46 32.02

Statement 5: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade in August 2022 Value in Billion USD % Growth AUGUST’22 AUGUST’21 AUGUST’22 vs AUGUST’21 Exports 24.80 25.29 -1.96 Imports 37.46 26.69 40.37

Statement 6: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade in April-August 2022-23 Value in Billion USD % Growth APR’22-AUGUST’22 APR’21-AUGUST’21 APR-AUGUST 2022-23 vs APR-AUGUST 2021-22 Exports 135.49 124.99 8.40 Imports 184.98 134.44 37.59

Top 10 major commodity groups covering 81% of total exports in August 2022, are –

Statement 7: Exports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in August 2022 Value of Export (Million US$) Share (%) Growth (%) Major Commodity Group August-22 August-21 August-22 August-22 over August-21 Engineering goods 8253.47 9663.09 25.01 -14.59 Petroleum products 4907.81 4655.35 14.87 5.42 Gems and Jewellery 3292.64 3432.63 9.98 -4.08 Organic and Inorganic chemicals 2528.68 2230.85 7.66 13.35 Drugs and Pharmaceuticals 2141.64 2008.88 6.49 6.61 Electronic goods 1727.46 1146.43 5.24 50.68 RMG of all Textiles 1232.70 1237.84 3.74 -0.42 Rice 1032.48 725.45 3.13 42.32 Cotton Yarn/Fabs./Madeups, Handloom products etc. 881.86 1302.91 2.67 -32.32 Plastic and Linoleum 744.43 755.53 2.26 -1.47 Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups 26743.17 27158.96 81.05 -1.53 Rest 6253.54 6221.78 18.95 0.51 Total Exports 32996.71 33380.73 100.00 -1.15

Top 10 major commodity groups covering 78% of total imports in August 2022, are –

Statement 8: Imports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in August 2022 Value of Import (Million US$) Share (%) Growth (%) Major Commodity Group August-22 August-21 August-22 August-22 over August-21 Petroleum, Crude & products 17606.06 9443.19 28.54 86.44 Electronic goods 7277.88 5923.27 11.80 22.87 Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc. 4530.57 1939.16 7.35 133.64 Machinery, electrical & non-electrical 3887.70 2917.63 6.30 33.25 Gold 3516.57 6702.92 5.70 -47.54 Organic & Inorganic Chemicals 2953.38 2069.22 4.79 42.73 Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones 2414.97 2245.97 3.92 7.52 Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc. 2016.81 1372.13 3.27 46.98 Vegetable Oil 1890.43 1335.50 3.06 41.55 Iron & Steel 1762.60 1335.58 2.86 31.97 Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups 47856.98 35284.57 77.59 35.63 Rest 13822.61 9808.29 22.41 40.93 Total Imports 61679.59 45092.86 100.00 36.78

Top 10 major commodity groups covering 81% of total exports in April 2021-August 2022, are –

Statement 9: Exports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in April 2021-August 2022 Value of Export (Million US$) Share (%) Growth (%) Major Commodity Group Apr’22-August’22 Apr’21-August’21 Apr’21-August’22 Apr’22-August’23 over Apr’21-August’22 Engineering goods 46592.85 45101.04 24.19 3.31 Petroleum products 40295.06 23386.97 20.92 72.30 Gems and Jewellery 16804.10 16064.07 8.73 4.61 Organic and Inorganic chemicals 13341.10 11531.76 6.93 15.69 Drugs and Pharmaceuticals 10523.44 9943.39 5.46 5.83 Electronic goods 8287.75 5358.81 4.30 54.66 RMG of all Textiles 7104.51 6032.76 3.69 17.77 Cotton Yarn/Fabs./Madeups, Handloom products etc. 4991.03 5984.47 2.59 -16.60 Rice 4685.51 3848.56 2.43 21.75 Plastic and Linoleum 3898.52 4159.35 2.02 -6.27 Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups 156523.87 131411.18 81.27 -16.0 Rest 36064.45 33024.92 18.73 -8.4 Total Exports 192588.32 164436.1 100 17.12

Top 10 major commodity groups covering 79% of total imports in April 2021-August 2022, are –

Statement 10: Imports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in April 2021-August 2022 Value of Import (Million US$) Share (%) Growth (%) Major Commodity Group Apr’22-August’22 Apr’21-August’21 Apr’21-August’22 Apr’22-August’23 over Apr’21-August’22 Petroleum, Crude & products 99371.29 52757.47 31.27 88.35 Electronic goods 32654.14 25143.27 10.27 29.87 Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc. 26811.63 9770.50 8.44 174.41 Machinery, electrical & non-electrical 18198.63 14954.16 5.73 21.70 Gold 16377.34 18791.04 5.15 -12.84 Organic & Inorganic Chemicals 16259.67 11515.06 5.12 41.20 Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones 13948.64 12161.67 4.39 14.69 Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc. 10568.21 7593.68 3.33 39.17 Vegetable Oil 9156.24 6862.47 2.88 33.42 Non-ferrous metals 8677.84 6493.99 2.73 33.63 Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups 252023.63 166043.32 79.30 51.78 Rest 65784.35 52173.50 20.70 26.09 Total Imports 317807.98 218216.82 100.00 45.64

India’s Services Trade performance

India’s Exports of Services are surging.

Services Exports of USD 94.757 Billion for the period April’22 to July’22 are significantly higher (26.78%) than the corresponding export value of USD 74.740 Billion for the period April’21 to July’22.

Services Trade Balance of USD 35.814 Billion for the period April’22 to July’22 has shown a healthy growth of 7.62% compared to the corresponding Services Trade Balance of USD 33.279 Billion for the period April’21 to July’22.

Services Exports in FY 2022-23 are projected to be significantly higher than last year’s Services exports of USD 254.53 and are on course to break all past records.