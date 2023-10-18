Global brand ambassador Katrina Kaif inaugurates Kalyan Jewellers’ 3rd showroom in Chandigarh

Chandigarh : The city of Chandigarh came to a standstill as crowds jostled to catch a glimpse of Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, at the inauguration of the new showroom located at Sector 17. The company has inaugurated its 3rd showroom in Chandigarh, which offers a one-of-its-kind experience to consumers.

On this occasion, Global Brand Ambassador Katrina Kaif said, “As I complete half a decade of association with Kalyan Jewellers, it gives me immense pride to be part of this momentous growth story. It is an honour to represent such an iconic brand – built on the pillars of trust, transparency and customer centricity, Kalyan Jewellers has been at the forefront of revolutionizing India’s jewellery industry. I believe, at the core of the brand’s success lies its unwavering dedication to the fundamental principle of ‘Trust Is Everything’. As the company embarks on its next phase of growth, I am confident that patrons will continue to shower their love and support towards the brand.”

Commenting on the new showroom, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “In our three-decade long journey, we have achieved remarkable milestones, revolutionizing the customer shopping experience through creation of a holistic ecosystem. As we unveil this state-of-the-art showroom at Sector 17 in Chandigarh, we aim to enhance the brand’s presence and make it more accessible to patrons in the city. Our continued presence across key markets in the region is a testament to our unwavering dedication to this market and its patrons.”

As part of the launch offer, Kalyan Jewellers is offering customers with a complimentary 1 gram gold coin on every Rs. 50,000*. This offer is applicable on a minimum purchase of Rs. 1 lakh.

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers is all BIS hallmarked and goes through multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive Kalyan Jewellers’ 4-Level Assurance Certificate, which guarantees purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyalists.

Kalyan Jewellers’ all-new showroom offers Muhurat – the bridal jewellery line curated from across India. It also feature exclusive sections featuring Kalyan’s popular house brands such as Tejasvi (Polki jewellery), Mudhra (Handcrafted Antique Jewellery), Nimah (Temple Jewellery), Glo (Dancing Diamonds), Ziah (Solitaire-like Diamond Jewellery), Anokhi (Uncut Diamonds), Apoorva (Diamonds for Special Occasions), Antara (Wedding Diamonds), Hera (Daily Wear Diamonds), Rang (Precious Stones Jewellery), and the recently launched Lila (Coloured Stones and Diamond Jewellery).