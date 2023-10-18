21st India-France Military Sub-Committee meeting held in New Delhi

The 21st edition of India-France Military Sub Committee (MSC) meeting was held on October 16-17, 2023 at Air Force Station, New Delhi. The meeting was co-chaired from the Indian side by Air Vice Marshal Ashish Vohra, Assistant Chief of Integrated Staff, (Military Cooperation) at HQ IDS and Major General Eric Peltier, General Officer, International Military Relations of the Joint Staff from the French side.

India-France MSC is a forum established to progress defence cooperation between both nations through regular talks at strategic and operational levels between HQ, Integrated Defence Staff and the Joint Staff HQ of French Armed Forces.

The meeting was conducted in a friendly, warm and cordial atmosphere. The discussions focussed on new initiatives under the ambit of existing bilateral defence cooperation mechanism and strengthening ongoing defence engagements.