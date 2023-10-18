Airtel launches India’s first integrated omni-channel cloud platform for CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service)

Chennai : Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers, today, announced the launch of Airtel CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) – an industry first omni-channel cloud platform that offers a unified experience for all contact center solution required by an enterprise.

Currently, businesses with contact center requirements need to source voice, cloud and software separately from multiple vendors resulting in increased capital and time investments. Airtel’s innovative CCaaS offering will enable enterprises to reduce these investments significantly, as the platform unifies Voice-as-a-service (VaaS), cloud and the best of contact center software from leading providers including Genesys. The platform will enable enterprises to get started on contact center solutions instantly at affordable monthly costs.

Abhishek Biswal, Head – Digital Products & Services, Airtel Business said, “As a brand we consistently work towards delighting our customers with innovative products and services. The lack of a unified platform for contact center solutioning has been an industry issue. We have developed a cutting-edge technology platform for CCaaS to address the challenges faced by the industry. Our innovative CCaaS offering combines the best of voice, cloud and software to simplify contact center management at an affordable cost. With this, we will not only revolutionize the segment with a game-changing solution but will also usher in a new era of streamlined operations for an enriching customer contact experience. We are certain that the industry will make the most of the offering”.

With Airtel CCaaS, enterprises can enjoy seamless call handling for both inbound and outbound calls in addition to call routing, call queuing, conference calling, call redirecting and cloud monitoring on cloud accessible across all office locations anywhere, any time.

In addition to solving the problem of dealing with traditional multi-vendor setups for sourcing services, the platform also eliminates the need for enterprises to close requisite regulatory compliances and the challenge of longer wait time during troubleshooting requirements, which not only involve higher capital, operational expenses and time investments, but also limits easy scaling to other locations.

Offered under Airtel’s CPaaS platform – Airtel IQ, the CCaaS platform was in pilot testing for a few months before its launch today. Airtel has tested the solution with marquee customers and received positive feedback for its convenience and affordable pricing options. For more details, click here: https://www.airtel.in/business/b2b/cloud-contact-center