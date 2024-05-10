Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, AVSM, NM Takes Over as Chief of Personnel for Indian Navy

Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, AVSM, NM assumes charge as the Chief of Personnel of the Indian Navy, on 10 May 24. He was commissioned in the Indian Navy on 01 Jan 1989. In a career spanning 35 years, he has held a number of specialist, staff and operational appointments, both afloat and ashore.

After completing his Specialisation Course in Communication and Electronic Warfare, he served as a specialist onboard several frontline warships. He subsequently had the privilege of holding challenging, fulfilling and eventful Commands at sea, which include, INS Nishank, INS Taragiri, INS Beas and the coveted appointment of Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF). During his tenure as FOCEF, he was the Officer in Tactical Command for the prestigious President’s Fleet Review (PFR – 22) and the Sea Phase of Indian Navy’s flagship multinational exercise MILAN – 22, that witnessed an unprecedented participation from Friendly Foreign Countries. Ashore, he has held important staff appointments at the Naval Headquarters including Assistant Chief of Personnel (Human Resource Development); headed Officers training at Naval Academy, and has held a diplomatic assignment overseas. Prior to assuming charge as the COP, he was the Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command and oversaw operations such as Op Sankalp and events such as the Navy Day Op Demo 2023 at Sindhudurg.

An alumnus of Royal College of Defence Studies, London; Naval War College and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington; his educational accomplishments include M Phil (Defence & Strategic Studies), Masters in International Security and Strategic Studies from the Kings College, London, M.Sc (Defence & Strategic Studies), Madras University and M.Sc (Telecom) from CUSAT.

As recognition for his distinguished Service, he has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, the Nao Sena Medal, and Commendations by the Chief of the Naval Staff and the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief.