ICG signs MoU with private sector for manufacturing & supply of indigenous marine-grade aluminum for construction of ships

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Hindalco Industries, on May 10, 2024, inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi for the manufacturing and supply of indigenous marine-grade aluminium to Indian public and private shipyards for the construction of ships. The MoU will also provide benefits such as quarterly pricing, priority in supplies and Turnover discount.

The ICG fleet is presently operating 67 ships with aluminium hull with capability of operating in shallow waters. To further boost coastal security, it has planned to induct more such vessels where the indigenously manufactured marine-grade aluminium will be utilised.

The MoU was signed by Deputy Director General (Materiel & Maintenance), ICG IG HK Sharma and CEO, Downstream Aluminum Business, Hindalco Shri Nilesh Koul in the presence of senior officials of the ICG.