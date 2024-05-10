Central University of Odisha Commemorates 163rd Birth Anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore

The Central University of Odisha honored the 163rd birth anniversary of the esteemed Nobel laureate and cultural luminary, Rabindranath Tagore, through a special event held on 08 May 2024 within its campus. Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University, paid tribute to Tagore by laying flowers at his portrait. Joining him on the dais were distinguished figures, including Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita, Dean of the School of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources, Dr. Kapila Khemundu, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Sociology, and Dr. Kakoli Banerjee, Assistant Professor in the Department of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources.

Presiding over the ceremony, Prof. Tripathi shed light on Tagore’s vision, philosophy, and educational endeavors aimed at fostering the sustainable development of our nation. Quoting from Tagore’s renowned work, Gitanjali, he remarked, “The whole world was astonished upon witnessing Tagore’s writings in Gitanjali. The Vishwaguru (World Teacher) illuminated the essence of our society and the image of our nation through the verses of Gitanjali in the form of poetry.” Prof. Tripathi further emphasized Tagore’s visionary establishment of Visva Bharati, Santiniketan, envisioning a peaceful and developed world grounded in societal values and the advancement of village life. During that era, he depicted Rabindranath Tagore as a remarkable poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer, and painter.

Prof. S. K. Palita highlighted Tagore’s profound contributions to India and the world, particularly through the establishment of Visva Bharati, a distinguished institution of higher education. He also underscored Tagore’s significant connection with Odisha. Dr. Khemundu elaborated on Tagore’s educational philosophy, as reflected in the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, while Dr. Banerjee celebrated Tagore’s legacy as a prominent environmentalist, captivating the audience with renditions of some of his popular compositions.

Several other esteemed faculty members, including Dr. Sourav Gupta from the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Dr. Debashis Karmakar from the Department of Sanskrit, Dr. Partha Pratim Das as a Guest Faculty in Education, Dr. Ganesh Prasad Sahu from the Department of Odia, and Dr. Prasenjit Sinha from the Department of English, also shared insights during the event.

Dr. Rudrani Mohanty, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Odia Language and Literature, compered the program, while Dr. Chakradhar Padhan, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Hindi, delivered the vote of thanks. The event witnessed the presence of the entire teaching staff of the University, underlining the significance of commemorating Tagore’s enduring legacy.

Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relations Officer, Central University of Odisha, provided coordination and support for the event, ensuring its successful execution and widespread recognition.