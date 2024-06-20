Central University of Odisha to host 75th Amrit Mahotsav Session of Hindi Sahitya Sammelan

Sunabeda: The 75th (Amrit Mahotsav) Convention of the Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, Prayag, will take place on June 23, 24, and 25, 2024, at the serene campus of Central University of Odisha, Koraput. This three-day event is jointly organized by the Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, Prayag, and the Central University of Odisha, Koraput. It will feature eminent litterateurs, educationists, and Hindi-Sevi representatives from across the country.

The Sammelan will be inaugurated on Sunday, June 23, at 5:00 p.m. The event’s Chief Guest will be Prof. R.S. Sarraju, former Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Hyderabad. The Chairman will be Prof. Sunil Baburao Kulkarni, Director of the Central Institute of Hindi, Agra, and the Inaugural Speaker will be Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha.

On Monday, June 24, at 10:30 a.m., the session will be chaired by Dr. Ajay Patnaik, former Head of the Hindi Department at Ravenshaw College, Cuttack. At 3:30 p.m., Prof. S.M. Iqbal, former Head of the Hindi Department at Andhra Pradesh University, Visakhapatnam, will preside. On June 25 at 10:30 a.m., Prof. Bharat Kumar Panda, Head of the Department of Education at the Central University of Odisha, will lead the session.

An open session and felicitation ceremony will be held on June 25 at 3:30 p.m., chaired by Prof. N. Nagaraju, Vice-Chancellor of Gangadhar Meher University, Sambalpur. During this event, the ‘Sahitya Vachaspati’ degree and ‘Sammelan Samman’ awards will be presented for outstanding contributions to the national language Hindi.

The Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, Prayagraj, established in 1910 to combat linguistic subjugation, has a storied history as a carrier of India’s cultural heritage. The first session was held in Kashi in October 1910 under the auspices of the Nagari Pracharini Sabha, Kashi, presided over by Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya. Mahatma Gandhi presided over the annual sessions in 1918 and 1935, while the first President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, presided in 1936. Bharat Ratna Rajarshi Purushottamdas Tandon took the chair in 1923, and many other eminent litterateurs have led the conventions.

The President of the Sahitya Sammelan Prayag, Shri Kuntak Mishra, key officials, the entire university family, and Hindi lovers of Odisha are eagerly anticipating this prestigious event.