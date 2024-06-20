Ankura Hospital, Bhubaneswar Launches  A State-Of-The-Art Facility Specializing In Advanced Gynaecological Care For Endometriosis And Complex Laparoscopic Surgeries

Bhubaneswar : Ankura Hospital In Bhubaneswar Led By Dr. G S S Mohapatra, Director, Advanced Laparoscopy & Endometriosis, Ankura Women & Child Care Hospital Bhubaneswar has recently unveiled a state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence dedicated to provide advanced gynaecological care for endometriosis and laparoscopic surgeries. This new facility is equipped with the latest technology and staffed by highly skilled gynaecologists, offering patients access to top-notch medical care in the region.

The inauguration of this Centre of Excellence underscores Ankura Hospital’s commitment to enhancing women’s health services and addressing complex gynaecological conditions with precision and expertise. Endometriosis affects millions of women worldwide, and the advanced treatments available at Ankura Hospital promise to provide relief and improved quality of life for patients suffering from this condition.

Dr. GSS Mohapatra, a highly skilled specialist in Endometriosis excision, will lead the exceptional department. Trained in advanced endometriosis techniques in Bordeaux, France, he is Odisha’s pioneering Robotic surgeon for benign surgeries on the da Vinci platform. Dr. Mohapatra has also successfully performed Odisha’s first vNOTES surgery, a cutting-edge approach utilizing natural vaginal openings for complex procedures like Hysterectomy. This minimally invasive technique eliminates the need for incisions and sutures, facilitating swift recovery and providing an advanced solution for gynecological issues requiring surgical treatment.

Dr. G S S Mohapatra, Director, Advanced Laparoscopy & Endometriosis, Ankura Women & Child Care Hospital Bhubaneswar said “Women often ignore their health and suffer quietly from serious conditions like endometriosis. This condition causes pain, heavy periods, and infertility by growing tissue similar to the uterus lining outside the uterus. Many women worldwide have undiagnosed endometriosis due to lack of awareness. New treatments for endometriosis, including minimally invasive surgery and advanced technology, offer hope for those affected. These treatments allow for faster recovery with fewer cuts and scars. Advanced laparoscopic surgeries with high-resolution technology help doctors perform complex surgeries with precision. Ankura Hospital in Odisha has experts who can provide these advanced treatments to benefit many women.”

During his announcement at Ankura Hospital, Dr. GSS Mohapatra expressed his intention to serve as the Director for Advanced Laparoscopy and Endometriosis. He emphasized two key motivations for this decision. Firstly, he aimed to showcase the exceptional facilities available at Ankura Hospital, particularly in the realm of mother and child care. From innovative services like underwater birthing to top-notch amenities comparable to those in major cities worldwide, the hospital aims to provide a memorable experience for mothers through services such as photoshoots and baby showers. These pioneering features are unique in Odisha and Bhubaneswar, ensuring that every mother’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary from the moment they step foot into the hospital.

Secondly, Dr. Mohapatra outlined his goal of transforming the center into a leading hub for endometriosis and advanced gynecological laparoscopy services. Recognizing the challenges posed by endometriosis – a painful condition affecting many aspects of women’s lives – he stressed the need for comprehensive care and advanced treatments such as 3D laparoscopy at Ankura Hospital. By offering holistic solutions tailored to individual needs, he envisions Ankura Hospitals becoming a premier destination for those seeking expert care for endometriosis.

Ankura is one of the fastest-growing hospitals that has been providing exclusive and high-quality care for women and children for more than a decade. With a pan-India presence, Ankura and 9M by Ankura have 14 world-class centres spread across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha. Their exclusive setup for women has benefitted many women and children in different parts of the country. They have the best birthing facilities with holistic and complete prenatal to postnatal care, and also facilities like trained yoga instructors, dieticians, and lactation consultants for pregnant women. They also offer women wellness checkups, and advanced and personalised treatment options for all conditions, for women of all ages and stages. The addition of this exclusive centre to the already existing facilities, will make Ankura Hospital for Women and Children a one-stop healthcare centre for in toto health solutions for women.