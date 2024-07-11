Free Civil Services Coaching for SC and OBC Students Commences at Central University of Odisha

Koraput: The Central University of Odisha (CUO) commences the Civil Services Coaching program for the academic year 2024-25 on its campus today on 11 July 2024. This is the second batch under the Dr. Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE), CUO, with seventy-eight (78) students enrolled to receive rigorous, free civil service coaching. The Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi expresses hope that the center will achieve outstanding results in civil services examination in the upcoming year.

The university offers a one-year UPSC Civil Services Coaching program for SC and OBC students through the Dr. Ambedkar Centre of Excellence, sponsored by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE), Government of India, and implemented by the Dr. Ambedkar Foundation (DAF), New Delhi. The program is supported by a dedicated team comprising one Programme Coordinator and three teachers.

The first batch, which ran during the academic year 2022-23, was successfully concluded by the Central University of Odisha. This flagship program of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment aims to empower marginalized youth from Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes. The Central University of Odisha actively promoting this initiative to uplift the downtrodden sections of the region as a part of institutional social responsibility.